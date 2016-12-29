2016 Year in Review 2017

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Posted by News Staff
News
The year 2016 began with a major merge of companies between American Trailer Works and Big Tex, and the establishment of the Marshall County Local Emergency Planning ... + continue reading

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Posted by News Staff
News
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY north of Atwoods in Madill was recently sold to Plaza Dine to be converted to a Taco Bell. With owner, Dennis Durret (middle), is Vice President of Operations, Vaughn... + continue reading

Young Wrestlers Place at Tournament

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Posted by News Staff
Sports
Wrestlers from the Madill Takedown Club placed at the Moore Open/Novice Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. Pictured are: Holden McGahey (80 pounds, Division 4), Fourth Place; Bryson Johnson (... + continue reading

Redskins Down Okemah, Lady ’Skins Lose Close One

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Posted by News Staff
Sports
By Molly Raley The Kingston Redskins held their last game of 2016 on Friday, Dec. 16, when they played Okemah. The Redskins got off to a quick start and never looked... + continue reading

Crowson Crowned Champion in Duncan, Shelby Runner-Up for Wildcat Wrestling

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Posted by News Staff
Sports
By Molly Raley The Madill Wildcats traveled to the Duncan Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. While there Colt Crowson dominated the field and was crowned ... + continue reading

Latest News

Commissioners Approve MCWC to Apply for CDBG

12/29/2016
By Molly Raley On Monday, Dec. 19, Marshall County Commissioners approved for the Marshall County Water Corperation to apply for the 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). According to MCWC board member Chris Webb, Shay Cutoff Road is in need of a waterline. To view more please... + continue reading

Lake Texoma AT&T Pioneers Donate to TFD

12/29/2016
The Lake Texoma AT&T Pioneers recently donated $600 to the Texoma Fire District, Inc. The donation was made in memory of Dave Roach, TFD board member and firefighter. Pictured are Ermil Backues (left), AT&T Pioneer; Jennifer Ward (middle), TFD Board President; and Linda Orrson (right), AT&T Pioneer. To view... + continue reading

