MFD Announces Promotions, Working to Improve Department

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
By Molly Raley The Madill Fire Department announced staff promotions on Thursday, Jan. 5. Fire Chief Dennis Self, who was named chief in October 2016, promoted Dale Graves to lieutenant.Alvin... + continue reading

Kingston Takes Down Madill in Rivalry Game Tuesday

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
By Molly Raley The Madill Wildcats were host to the first matchup of the Marshall County rivalry on the hardwood on Tuesday night. The Kingston Redskins earned two wins with the Lady Redskins... + continue reading

Redskins, Lady Redskins Earn Runner-Up in 2017 NYC

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
By Molly Raley The 2017 Kingston New Year’s Classic was anything but boring, with tons of basketball played in a span of five days. The first round was played but a frigid snowstorm left... + continue reading

Rotary Members Earn Perfect Attendance

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Local Events
Madill Rotary President Jon Tuck presented several members with a Perfect Attendance Certificate for the month of December. Members awarded were Brett Thomasson, Keith Long, Johnna Harding, David... + continue reading

MHS Holds Safety Training

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Local Events
Law enforcement officials from the Madill Police Department recently provided Safety Training at Madill High School. Pictured are: Sergeant Dale Faulkner, Assistant Chief Donald Yow, and school... + continue reading

Latest News

Oklahoma Receives REAL ID Extension through June 2017

01/12/2017
By Molly Raley Gov. Mary Fallin, along with legislative leaders, announced that Oklahoma has received an extension through June 6, 2017, to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned that failure for the state to act during the 2017 legislative session on legislation committing Oklahoma... + continue reading

Possible Strip Mall Coming to Madill, Council Looking to Honor Past Employees

01/12/2017
By Molly Raley Madill City Manager James Fullingim updated City Council members about the land surrounding Walmart at the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.According to Fullingim, a convenience store with a ’50s style diner and capabilities to hold semi trucks is back on track for building across U.S. Highway 70 from Walmart.“As... + continue reading

Elected Officials Sworn In, Commissioners Hold First Meeting of 2017

By Molly Raley As 2017 begins, the elected officials of Marshall County were officially sworn in to their respective positions. Danny Cryer and Joshua Cantrell, who each drew opponents in the November election, were sworn into office by Associate District Judge Gregory Johnson on Tuesday, Jan. 3. County Clerk Ann Hartin and Court Clerk... + continue reading

Volunteers Do Not Necessarily Have The Time; They Just Have the Heart

Zimmerman Retires as TFD Chief, Wife Named as Replacement By Karen Maple The Texoma Fire District marked another day of history on Jan. 1 with the appointment of the first female fire chief for their department. The new Chief, Paula Zimmerman, said she was very honored to have been offered the position by the board of directors. ... + continue reading

Madill Wrestlers Compete in Las Vegas with Good Outing

By Molly RaleyThe Madill Wildcats traveled nearly 1,200 miles to compete on the wrestling mat during Christmas break. The Wildcats competed in the two-day Cimarron-Memorial High School Invitational. The first day saw a dual tournament, while day two was filled with individual matches. To view more... + continue reading

Continuing the Fight against Federal Overreach

By Markwayne Mullin The 115th Congress took the oath of office on Jan. 3. This marked the beginning of a new and unified government that is tasked with building a better America.During the 114th... + continue reading

