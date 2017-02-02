KPD Makes Multifelony Arrest at Kingston Residence

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Molly RaleyKingston Police officers responded to a possible assault call on Saturday afternoon that eventually led to the arrest of three Kingston residents who were in possession of marijuana,... + continue reading

Shoe, Sneaker Stay in Kingston

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Redskins, Lady ’Skins Take Dominating Wins over Cross-County RivalBy Molly RaleyThe Kingston Redskins each earned wins over cross-county rival, Madill, on Friday, Jan. 27, to reclaim ... + continue reading

Together Everyone Achieves More

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
City of Madill Partners with Chamber of Commerce for First TimeBy Molly RaleyThe City of Madill recently became a member of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, something that hasn... + continue reading

Crisp Crowned Midwestern Conference Champion

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Molly RaleyZane Crisp earned three pins and a five-point decision in the two-day tournament over the weekend to be crowned as the Midwestern Conference Champion in the 220-pound weight division.... + continue reading

Local Woman Preparing for Lung Transplant, Fundraiser Planned

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Karen MapleStacie Daniel has been preparing herself some time for what she describes sometimes “as a terrifying journey” that leaves her excited, nervous, and with a mixture of many emotions.... + continue reading

Latest News

County Now Under Burn Ban

02/02/2017
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Marshall County Commissioners signed a resolution placing the county under a burn ban.The ban was issued to last from Jan. 31 until Feb. 6, when the Commissioners will revisit the issue. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Madill%20RecordID598/ + continue reading

Kingston Man Arrested on Rape Charge

02/02/2017
A Kingston man has been arrested for first degree rape and forcible sodomy.The Kingston Police Department arrested Albert Earl Conway, 41, last week on a charge of first degree rape and forcible sodomy. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Madill%20RecordID598/ + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Kingston Alumni Association Donates to Choir

01/26/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Kingston Alumni Association made a $500 donation to the Kingston High School Show Choir on Monday, Jan. 16. The money will be used for a trip to Branson, Mo., where they will be performing. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Madill%20RecordID598/ + continue reading

Madill Cheer

01/26/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Madill cheerleaders take time during a timeout to get the crowd excited during a recent Wildcat basketball game.  To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Madill%20RecordID598/ + continue reading

Marshall County Team Practices with Murray Basketball

01/26/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The MSC Lady Aggies Basketball Team and the Lady Wildskins from Madill pose together on the college court in Tishomingo after a joint practice session. The college team practiced with the fourth and fifth grade Lady Wildskins league players to help younger students develop skills and gain court time in a collegiate environment To view more... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

Crisp Crowned Midwestern Conference Champion

02/02/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Molly RaleyZane Crisp earned three pins and a five-point decision in the two-day tournament over the weekend to be crowned as the Midwestern Conference Champion in the 220-pound weight division.... + continue reading

Shoe, Sneaker Stay in Kingston

02/02/17 - 0 comment(s)

Madill Cheer

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

Marshall County Team Practices with Murray Basketball

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

Holidays to Celebrate in February

02/02/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Molly RaleyThere are many surprises that pop up in the month of February, from Groundhog Day to Valentine’s Day, to Presidents Day. And, then ever fourth February we are lucky enough to celebrate... + continue reading

Protecting and Improving Native American Health Care

02/02/17 - 0 comment(s)

Inauguration Day 2017

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

Horse Thieves

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

County Life

Librarily Speaking: ‘The Kept Woman’ Now Available for Check Out

02/02/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Shirley HarkinsRuth Jefferson is a labor and delivery nurse at a Connecticut hospital with more than 20 years’ experience. During her shift, Ruth begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be... + continue reading

Texoma Fire District: Ladies’ Aux. Event Schedule Released, Fishing Trip Tickets on Sale

02/02/17 - 0 comment(s)

Kingston Alumni Association Donates to Choir

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

MHS Students Recognized for Academic Standings

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Poll

What do you think of polls?
Polls are great.
0%
Polls are silly.
0%
What's a poll?
0%
Total votes: 0