By Molly Raley The Madill Fire Department announced staff promotions on Thursday, Jan. 5. Fire Chief Dennis Self, who was named chief in October 2016, promoted Dale Graves to lieutenant.Alvin... + continue reading
Latest News
By Molly Raley Gov. Mary Fallin, along with legislative leaders, announced that Oklahoma has received an extension through June 6, 2017, to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned that failure for the state to act during the 2017 legislative session on legislation committing Oklahoma... + continue reading
By Molly Raley Madill City Manager James Fullingim updated City Council members about the land surrounding Walmart at the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.According to Fullingim, a convenience store with a ’50s style diner and capabilities to hold semi trucks is back on track for building across U.S. Highway 70 from Walmart.“As... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
By Molly Raley As 2017 begins, the elected officials of Marshall County were officially sworn in to their respective positions. Danny Cryer and Joshua Cantrell, who each drew opponents in the November election, were sworn into office by Associate District Judge Gregory Johnson on Tuesday, Jan. 3. County Clerk Ann Hartin and Court Clerk... + continue reading
Zimmerman Retires as TFD Chief, Wife Named as Replacement By Karen Maple The Texoma Fire District marked another day of history on Jan. 1 with the appointment of the first female fire chief for their department. The new Chief, Paula Zimmerman, said she was very honored to have been offered the position by the board of directors. ... + continue reading
By Molly RaleyThe Madill Wildcats traveled nearly 1,200 miles to compete on the wrestling mat during Christmas break. The Wildcats competed in the two-day Cimarron-Memorial High School Invitational. The first day saw a dual tournament, while day two was filled with individual matches. To view more... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/12/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/12/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
01/12/2017 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
By Molly Raley The Madill Wildcats were host to the first matchup of the Marshall County rivalry on the hardwood on Tuesday night. The Kingston Redskins earned two wins with the Lady Redskins... + continue reading
Commentary
By Markwayne Mullin The 115th Congress took the oath of office on Jan. 3. This marked the beginning of a new and unified government that is tasked with building a better America.During the 114th... + continue reading
County Life
Madill Rotary President Jon Tuck presented several members with a Perfect Attendance Certificate for the month of December. Members awarded were Brett Thomasson, Keith Long, Johnna Harding, David... + continue reading