Kingston Alumni Association Donates to Choir

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Local Events
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The Kingston Alumni Association made a $500 donation to the Kingston High School Show Choir on Monday, Jan. 16. The money will be used for a trip to Branson, Mo., where they will be performing. ... + continue reading

CM Truck Beds Facing Violations, Fines from OSHA; Still under Investigation

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Karen Maple The Madill RecordAn OSHA investigation at BigTex Trailer Manufacturing, aka CM Trailers (Kingston), found 20 serious violations, seven other-than-serious, one willful, and three... + continue reading

Redskins Champion in Tishomingo Tournament

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Molly Raley The Madill RecordWhat ended as a close game on Friday in which the Redskins defeated the Atoka Wampus Cats, put Kingston in the finals against a state-ranked Latta team. The... + continue reading

Marshall County Team Practices with Murray Basketball

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The MSC Lady Aggies Basketball Team and the Lady Wildskins from Madill pose together on the college court in Tishomingo after a joint practice session. The college team practiced with the fourth and... + continue reading

Madill Cheer

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The Madill cheerleaders take time during a timeout to get the crowd excited during a recent Wildcat basketball game.  To view more please log in or subscribe to the... + continue reading

Latest News

KPD Makes Drug Arrest at Storage Units for Alleged Trafficking

01/26/2017
By Molly Raley The Madill RecordA man was found in the parking lot of Olde Towne Storage in Kingston possessing enough marijuana and methamphetamine to be charged with trafficking. On Saturday, Jan. 21, around 1:30 a.m. Kingston Police Officer, Johnny Miller, was driving on U.S. Highway 70 when he noticed a copper Chevrolet pickup sitting at... + continue reading

KPS Superintendent Resigns, Public Hearing for Bond Issues Set for Monday

01/19/2017
By Molly RaleyAfter nearly two years as Kingston Public Schools Superintendent, Ron Whipkey recently turned in his resignation which was accepted by the Board of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “The Kingston Board of Education has decided to move in a different direction,” Whipkey said. “By mutual agreement, and for my own personal... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

The Gift of Blood is the Gift of Life

01/26/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Karen Maple The Madill RecordThe Oklahoma Blood Institute (Ardmore) has been in operation for 40 years and serves 150 hospitals in Oklahoma. According to Michelle McGuire, account consultant for OBI, it takes “700 donors per day just to meet the daily needs for the hospitals.” McGuire, who has been with OBI for six years adds, “We try to... + continue reading

What is Life but One Grand Adventure

01/19/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Karen MapleThe Wescott family didn’t have to travel to Germany for a cultural experience; instead, they brought the experience to their family and community by becoming a host family to a foreign exchange student. Kyleigh Wescott said her aunt and uncle were once host to a foreign exchange student from Germany, and she remembered thinking that... + continue reading

MHS Crowns Wrestling Queen

01/19/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Madill High School freshman Kourtney Porter was crowned as the 2017 Wrestling Homecoming Queen on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Senior Will Shelby was also honored as King for the Wildcats To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Madill%20RecordID598/ + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

Madill Cheer

01/26/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Madill cheerleaders take time during a timeout to get the crowd excited during a recent Wildcat basketball game.  To view more please log in or subscribe to the... + continue reading

Marshall County Team Practices with Murray Basketball

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

Redskins Champion in Tishomingo Tournament

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

Lake Record Broken for White Bass

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

Inauguration Day 2017

01/26/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Pete “Doc” Chambers The magnitude of certain events in life never really sink in until you have time to reflect. Sitting here in my kitchen I look out across fields and see cattle grazing,... + continue reading

Horse Thieves

01/26/17 - 0 comment(s)

Oklahoma’s Voice on Health Care Reform

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

Thoughts of a Single Mom

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

County Life

Kingston Alumni Association Donates to Choir

01/26/2017 - 0 comment(s)
The Kingston Alumni Association made a $500 donation to the Kingston High School Show Choir on Monday, Jan. 16. The money will be used for a trip to Branson, Mo., where they will be performing. ... + continue reading

MHS Students Recognized for Academic Standings

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

The Madill Art Club’s Weather Forecast

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

Rotary Members Earn Perfect Attendance

01/12/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Poll

What do you think of polls?
Polls are great.
0%
Polls are silly.
0%
What's a poll?
0%
Total votes: 0