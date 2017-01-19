By Karen MapleThe Wescott family didn’t have to travel to Germany for a cultural experience; instead, they brought the experience to their family and community by becoming a host family to a foreign... + continue reading
By Molly RaleyAfter nearly two years as Kingston Public Schools Superintendent, Ron Whipkey recently turned in his resignation which was accepted by the Board of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “The Kingston Board of Education has decided to move in a different direction,” Whipkey said. “By mutual agreement, and for my own personal... + continue reading
By Linda WhalonAh, winter in Oklahoma. Where it can feel like spring time on Wednesday and have threats of ice storms by Friday. To live in this state, one must be downright creative just to dress for the weather. This required ability could have played a role in producing so many talented painters and artists in our area, many of whom have found... + continue reading
By Molly Raley The Madill Fire Department announced staff promotions on Thursday, Jan. 5. Fire Chief Dennis Self, who was named chief in October 2016, promoted Dale Graves to lieutenant.Alvin McGahey and Mike Idleman were both given the position of shift captain and, after many months of training, Brandon Pickens has now become a fully-... + continue reading
By Molly Raley The Madill Wildcats were host to the first matchup of the Marshall County rivalry on the hardwood on Tuesday night. The Kingston Redskins earned two wins with the Lady Redskins defeating Madill, 51-27, and the boys took a 65-47 victory over the Wildcats later in the night. To view more please log in or subscribe to the... + continue reading
By Molly Raley The 2017 Kingston New Year’s Classic was anything but boring, with tons of basketball played in a span of five days. The first round was played but a frigid snowstorm left tournament directors with a decision to call off and reschedule Friday’s play for Saturday. Championship Saturday was then moved to Monday.Both boys and... + continue reading
Enrique Enns caught the new lake record white bass on Jan. 1 at Lake Texoma. It weighed 3.6 pounds and was 18 inches long. For more information go to wildlifedepartment.com. To view more please... + continue reading
By Markwayne MullinAt the start of each Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives selects the members that will sit on each committee and their subcommittees. I will continue to sit on the House... + continue reading
Madill High School has recognized four Academic All-Stars; students who are ranked at the top of their senior class and will be graduating with honors in May. Pictured are: Will Shelby, Hayden Holder... + continue reading