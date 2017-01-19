What is Life but One Grand Adventure

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Karen MapleThe Wescott family didn’t have to travel to Germany for a cultural experience; instead, they brought the experience to their family and community by becoming a host family to a foreign... + continue reading

MHS Crowns Wrestling Queen

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Madill High School freshman Kourtney Porter was crowned as the 2017 Wrestling Homecoming Queen on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Senior Will Shelby was also honored as King for the Wildcats To view more... + continue reading

Lake Record Broken for White Bass

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Enrique Enns caught the new lake record white bass on Jan. 1 at Lake Texoma. It weighed 3.6 pounds and was 18 inches long. For more information go to wildlifedepartment.com. To view more please... + continue reading

Lone Grove Defeats Madill, Wildcats Head to Tishomingo Today

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The Madill Wildcats were faced with another Lake Country Conference foe on Friday, Jan. 13, where the Wildcats took two tough losses. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital... + continue reading

MHS Students Recognized for Academic Standings

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Local Events
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Madill High School has recognized four Academic All-Stars; students who are ranked at the top of their senior class and will be graduating with honors in May. Pictured are: Will Shelby, Hayden Holder... + continue reading

Latest News

KPS Superintendent Resigns, Public Hearing for Bond Issues Set for Monday

01/19/2017
By Molly RaleyAfter nearly two years as Kingston Public Schools Superintendent, Ron Whipkey recently turned in his resignation which was accepted by the Board of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “The Kingston Board of Education has decided to move in a different direction,” Whipkey said. “By mutual agreement, and for my own personal... + continue reading

The Madill Art Club’s Weather Forecast

01/19/2017
By Linda WhalonAh, winter in Oklahoma. Where it can feel like spring time on Wednesday and have threats of ice storms by Friday. To live in this state, one must be downright creative just to dress for the weather. This required ability could have played a role in producing so many talented painters and artists in our area, many of whom have found... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

MFD Announces Promotions, Working to Improve Department

01/12/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Molly Raley The Madill Fire Department announced staff promotions on Thursday, Jan. 5. Fire Chief Dennis Self, who was named chief in October 2016, promoted Dale Graves to lieutenant.Alvin McGahey and Mike Idleman were both given the position of shift captain and, after many months of training, Brandon Pickens has now become a fully-... + continue reading

Kingston Takes Down Madill in Rivalry Game Tuesday

01/12/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Molly Raley The Madill Wildcats were host to the first matchup of the Marshall County rivalry on the hardwood on Tuesday night. The Kingston Redskins earned two wins with the Lady Redskins defeating Madill, 51-27, and the boys took a 65-47 victory over the Wildcats later in the night. To view more please log in or subscribe to the... + continue reading

Redskins, Lady Redskins Earn Runner-Up in 2017 NYC

01/12/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Molly Raley The 2017 Kingston New Year’s Classic was anything but boring, with tons of basketball played in a span of five days. The first round was played but a frigid snowstorm left tournament directors with a decision to call off and reschedule Friday’s play for Saturday. Championship Saturday was then moved to Monday.Both boys and... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

Lake Record Broken for White Bass

01/19/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Enrique Enns caught the new lake record white bass on Jan. 1 at Lake Texoma. It weighed 3.6 pounds and was 18 inches long. For more information go to wildlifedepartment.com. To view more please... + continue reading

Lone Grove Defeats Madill, Wildcats Head to Tishomingo Today

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

Kingston Takes Down Madill in Rivalry Game Tuesday

01/12/17 - 0 comment(s)

Redskins, Lady Redskins Earn Runner-Up in 2017 NYC

01/12/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

Oklahoma’s Voice on Health Care Reform

01/19/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Markwayne MullinAt the start of each Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives selects the members that will sit on each committee and their subcommittees. I will continue to sit on the House... + continue reading

Thoughts of a Single Mom

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

Continuing the Fight against Federal Overreach

01/12/17 - 0 comment(s)

January Holidays to Celebrate

01/12/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

County Life

MHS Students Recognized for Academic Standings

01/19/2017 - 0 comment(s)
Madill High School has recognized four Academic All-Stars; students who are ranked at the top of their senior class and will be graduating with honors in May. Pictured are: Will Shelby, Hayden Holder... + continue reading

The Madill Art Club’s Weather Forecast

01/19/17 - 0 comment(s)

Rotary Members Earn Perfect Attendance

01/12/17 - 0 comment(s)

MHS Holds Safety Training

01/12/17 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Poll

What do you think of polls?
Polls are great.
0%
Polls are silly.
0%
What's a poll?
0%
Total votes: 0