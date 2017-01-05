Madill Wrestlers Compete in Las Vegas with Good Outing

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Molly RaleyThe Madill Wildcats traveled nearly 1,200 miles to compete on the wrestling mat during Christmas break. The Wildcats competed in the two-day Cimarron-Memorial... + continue reading

Volunteers Do Not Necessarily Have The Time; They Just Have the Heart

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Zimmerman Retires as TFD Chief, Wife Named as Replacement By Karen Maple The Texoma Fire District marked another day of history on Jan. 1 with the appointment of the first female fire chief... + continue reading

Elected Officials Sworn In, Commissioners Hold First Meeting of 2017

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Posted by News Staff
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Molly Raley As 2017 begins, the elected officials of Marshall County were officially sworn in to their respective positions. Danny Cryer and Joshua Cantrell, who each drew opponents in the... + continue reading

Catfish, Trout Biting Good at Blue River

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Lake Texoma’s elevation was reported normal on Dec. 27, with water stained. Game Warden Cody Jones stated... + continue reading

Kingston New Year’s Classic Starts Today

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Posted by News Staff
Sports
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Kingston New Year’s Classic Starts TodayTo view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Madill%20RecordID598/ + continue reading

Latest News

MPD Looking for Kingston Man

01/05/2017
By Molly Raley A routine traffic stop off of U.S. Highway 70 has landed the Madill Police Department on the lookout for a Kingston man after he ran from police.  On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Madill Police Officer Randall Reynolds attempted to stop a dark red GMC Yukon after the vehicle allegedly... + continue reading

Multiple Vehicle Burglaries Lead to MPD Warning to Citizens

01/05/2017
By Molly Raley In the past month, the City of Madill has become victim to vehicle burglars once again. According to Community Relations Madill Police Department’s Coordinator, Donny Raley, the department has responded to four vehicle break-ins within a two-week span. Two of the cars were unlocked while the other two were locked. However... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Young Wrestlers Place at Tournament

12/29/2016 - 0 comment(s)
Wrestlers from the Madill Takedown Club placed at the Moore Open/Novice Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. Pictured are: Holden McGahey (80 pounds, Division 4), Fourth Place; Bryson Johnson (67 pounds, Division 3), First Place; Layton Johnson (61 pounds, Division 3), Second Place; Jackson Harper (58 pounds, Division 2); Colton... + continue reading

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

12/29/2016 - 0 comment(s)
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY north of Atwoods in Madill was recently sold to Plaza Dine to be converted to a Taco Bell. With owner, Dennis Durret (middle), is Vice President of Operations, Vaughn Dawson (right), and Active Real Estate owner/broker, Shawn Stovall (left). To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http... + continue reading

2016 Year in Review 2017

12/29/2016 - 0 comment(s)
The year 2016 began with a major merge of companies between American Trailer Works and Big Tex, and the establishment of the Marshall County Local Emergency Planning Committee. As the year continued, 2016 saw the beginning of rebuilding of the Washita Bridge that runs on U.S. Highway 377, The Madill... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

Madill Wrestlers Compete in Las Vegas with Good Outing

01/05/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Molly RaleyThe Madill Wildcats traveled nearly 1,200 miles to compete on the wrestling mat during Christmas break. The Wildcats competed in the two-day Cimarron-Memorial... + continue reading

Kingston New Year’s Classic Starts Today

01/05/17 - 0 comment(s)

Catfish, Trout Biting Good at Blue River

01/05/17 - 0 comment(s)

Young Wrestlers Place at Tournament

12/29/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Commentary

New Year, New You?

01/05/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Molly RaleyWith the coming of a new year also comes New Year’s resolutions. About two months ago, I made a committment to myself that I would go to the gym.... + continue reading

Looking Back to Look Forward

01/05/17 - 0 comment(s)

The Giving Season

12/29/16 - 0 comment(s)

New Year’s Resolutions: Super Success Strategies

12/29/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

County Life

Librarily Speaking: Taking Donations of Legos, Lincoln Logs, any Locking Blocks

01/05/2017 - 0 comment(s)
By Shirley HarkinsHappy New Year 2017! I hope everyone had a great Christmas and New Year. We are planning for our Summer Reading Program 2017. “Build a Better World” is our theme. So, if you... + continue reading

Enos News: Don’t Forget to Pay Your Dues

01/05/17 - 0 comment(s)

Lake Texoma AT&T Pioneers Donate to TFD

12/29/16 - 0 comment(s)

Caney-Soldier: CSCVFD Meeting Scheduled for Jan. 10

12/29/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Poll

What do you think of polls?
Polls are great.
0%
Polls are silly.
0%
What's a poll?
0%
Total votes: 0