By Molly RaleyThe Madill Wildcats traveled nearly 1,200 miles to compete on the wrestling mat during Christmas break. The Wildcats competed in the two-day Cimarron-Memorial
By Molly Raley A routine traffic stop off of U.S. Highway 70 has landed the Madill Police Department on the lookout for a Kingston man after he ran from police. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Madill Police Officer Randall Reynolds attempted to stop a dark red GMC Yukon after the vehicle allegedly
By Molly Raley In the past month, the City of Madill has become victim to vehicle burglars once again. According to Community Relations Madill Police Department's Coordinator, Donny Raley, the department has responded to four vehicle break-ins within a two-week span. Two of the cars were unlocked while the other two were locked. However
Wrestlers from the Madill Takedown Club placed at the Moore Open/Novice Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. Pictured are: Holden McGahey (80 pounds, Division 4), Fourth Place; Bryson Johnson (67 pounds, Division 3), First Place; Layton Johnson (61 pounds, Division 3), Second Place; Jackson Harper (58 pounds, Division 2); Colton
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY north of Atwoods in Madill was recently sold to Plaza Dine to be converted to a Taco Bell. With owner, Dennis Durret (middle), is Vice President of Operations, Vaughn Dawson (right), and Active Real Estate owner/broker, Shawn Stovall (left). To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http
The year 2016 began with a major merge of companies between American Trailer Works and Big Tex, and the establishment of the Marshall County Local Emergency Planning Committee. As the year continued, 2016 saw the beginning of rebuilding of the Washita Bridge that runs on U.S. Highway 377, The Madill
By Molly RaleyWith the coming of a new year also comes New Year's resolutions. About two months ago, I made a committment to myself that I would go to the gym.
By Shirley HarkinsHappy New Year 2017! I hope everyone had a great Christmas and New Year. We are planning for our Summer Reading Program 2017. "Build a Better World" is our theme. So, if you